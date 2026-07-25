Caring hands

I fell short lost my job because I was pregnant and a liability to General Motors. They didn’t want to pay me maternity pay so they got my unemployment benefits taken away and lost my way of livelihood. Lost my crib vehicle and was unable to afford anything with two small children under 1. I’m trying to get back to my feet. It’s hard to find work when a place to stay has been unstable since April. Anything will help. I’m looking for work now it’s hard doing this alone.