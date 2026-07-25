CARING FOR THE ELDERLY ON THEIR LAST JOURNEY

Summary
many elderly women and men are reaching the final stages of their lives facing poverty, hunger, disability, loneliness, and limited access to medical care.
These are people who spent decades raising families, working in their communities, and contributing to the development of the country. Yet, in old age, some are left without reliable food, medicine, mobility support, or the daily care they need.
For an elderly person who can no longer walk, even reaching a health centre can become impossible. For someone living with a disability, a simple meal, a safe place to sleep, or essential medication can become a daily struggle.
Our mission is to build a safe and compassionate support system for vulnerable elderly people in Uganda. Through this project, we aim to provide food, medical support, mobility equipment, caregiving, and safe accommodation for elderly people who have been abandoned, are living alone, or cannot adequately care for themselves.
Your donation will help us give elderly people more than survival. It will help restore their dignity, comfort, safety, and respect during their final years of life.
The Challenge
Growing old should never mean being forgotten.
Many vulnerable elderly people face multiple challenges at the same time. Some live alone in unsafe homes. Others are cared for by family members who are themselves struggling with poverty. Many elderly people living with disabilities have difficulty walking, accessing healthcare, preparing food, or performing everyday activities.
The challenges include:
Lack of regular and nutritious food.
Difficulty accessing essential medicines and healthcare.
Physical disabilities that limit mobility and independence.
Lack of wheelchairs and other mobility aids.
Unsafe or unsuitable housing.
Loneliness and abandonment.
Lack of caregivers and daily assistance.
Poverty among elderly people and their families.
As population continues to age, the need for elderly care and support is expected to increase. Older people may also face a greater risk of disability and chronic health conditions as they age.
For some elderly people, a medical problem that could be treated becomes life-threatening simply because they cannot afford medicine or cannot reach a healthcare facility.
We believe that no elderly person should spend their final years hungry, abandoned, or without the basic care and respect they deserve.
Our Solution
We want to create a compassionate elderly-care initiative that supports vulnerable elderly women and men
Our long-term vision is to develop safe, dignified homesteads and care facilities where vulnerable elderly people can receive the support they need.
Through this project, we aim to:
Identify elderly people who are living in extreme poverty, alone, or with serious disabilities.
Provide nutritious food and essential daily supplies.
Support access to medical consultations and essential medication.
Provide wheelchairs and other mobility equipment.
Support transportation to health facilities when necessary.
Provide safe accommodation for elderly people who have no suitable place to live.
Connect elderly people with compassionate caregivers.
Provide companionship, emotional support, and human dignity.
Work with local communities and healthcare providers to improve long-term care.
Our goal is not to separate elderly people from their communities unnecessarily. Where possible, we will support them within their families and communities. For those who have no safe alternative, we aim to provide a secure and caring homestead where they can live with dignity.
How Your Donation Will Be Used
Your donation will help us support vulnerable elderly people through:
SAFE HOUSING AND ELDER HOMESTEAD
Building homestead worthy 2251100usd and our expenditure will be as follows
Elderly Sleeping Quarters — $125000
Orphanage School — $220000
Medical Care Centre — $150000
Visitors’ Quarters — $90000
Kitchen — $22000
Worship House — $3500
Laundry Place — $14000
Water Tank — $9000
Utility Place / 3 Toilets — $20000
Fence — $140000
8 Acres of Land — $300000
Trees — $3200
Paspalum/Grass — $1400
Compound Floor Including Parking — $28000
Furniture required on all project— $900000
2 passenger vans for transporting elderly people and children — $55,000 each = $110,000
1 ambulance for the medical care centre — $75,000
1 utility/delivery van for food, supplies, and project operations — $40,000
The total of all the amount needed
$2,251,100 USD
Summary:
Project buildings, land, infrastructure, and landscaping: $1,166,100
Furniture: $900,000
Vehicles: $225,000
GRAND TOTAL: $2,251,100 USD
-accessible accommodation for elderly people who are homeless, abandoned, or living in unsafe conditions
-including medical care centre inside the project
-tendant rental houses with in the place of project to earn some income monthly such that charity work continues incase of our favourite donars are stuck or are in helping others peoples on different issues
-school will also be available inside the project to support their orphanage grand children to receive better education for free
Food and Nutrition
-Providing regular nutritious meals and food support to elderly people who struggle to feed themselves.
-Supporting medical consultations, treatment, and essential medicines for elderly people who cannot afford them.
Wheelchairs and Mobility Equipment
Providing wheelchairs, walking aids, and other equipment to help people living with disabilities move more safely and maintain independence.
Care and Companionship
Supporting caregivers and volunteers who can assist elderly people with daily activities and provide companionship.
Transportation
Helping elderly people who cannot walk or travel independently reach hospitals, clinics, and other essential services.
Emergency Support
Responding to urgent needs such as food shortages, emergency medical treatment, and other critical situations.
The exact use of funds will depend on the needs identified among the beneficiaries and the resources raised.
Why This Matters
A person's value does not disappear because they become old.
The elderly people we hope to serve are mothers, fathers, grandparents, farmers, workers, and members of our communities. Many spent their lives caring for others.
Now, some of them need someone to care for them.
When we provide food, we help protect them from hunger.
When we provide medicine, we help reduce suffering.
When we provide a wheelchair, we help restore movement and independence.
When we provide a safe home, we give them security.
When we sit with them and listen, we remind them that they are not forgotten.
Our vision is to create a community where growing old is met with care—not neglect; with dignity—not humiliation; and with love—not abandonment.
Our Impact
With the support of donors, we will work to measure and report the impact of the project.
We aim to track:
The number of elderly people receiving food support.
The number of their orphanage grand children people receiving educational support
The number receiving medical assistance.
The number receiving essential medicines.
The number receiving wheelchairs or mobility aids.
The number receiving transportation assistance.
The number receiving safe accommodation or care.
The number of elderly people supported through community visits.
We will document the progress of the project through regular updates, beneficiary stories, photographs where appropriate and permitted, and financial reporting.
We will always respect the privacy and dignity of the elderly people we serve.
Transparency and Accountability
We understand that every donation represents someone's trust.
We are committed to using donations responsibly and transparently.
We will:
Keep records of donations and project expenses.
Document how funds are used.
Provide regular project updates.
Report on the people and communities reached.
Maintain appropriate documentation for purchases and services.
Protect the dignity and privacy of beneficiaries.
Share honest information about both achievements and challenges.
Our goal is to build a project that donors can trust and that elderly people can depend on.
Our Vision for the Future
We want to build like 2 sustainable elderly-care model projects in different places .
In the future, we hope to establish elderly homesteads where vulnerable older people can access:
Safe accommodation.
Nutritious meals.
Medical support.
Essential medicines.
Wheelchairs and mobility equipment.
Caregivers.
Accessible facilities.
Companionship and community.
A peaceful and dignified environment.
We believe every elderly person deserves the opportunity to live their final years with comfort, safety, and respect.
Join Us
You can help us make a difference in the life of an elderly person.
Your donation can help provide a meal.
It can help pay for medicine.
It can help provide a wheelchair.
It can help create a safe place to live.
And together, our support can remind an elderly person that their life still matters.
No one should be forgotten because they are old.
No one should suffer without care simply because they are poor or disabled.
Together, we can give elderly the care, dignity, and respect they deserve during the last journey of their lives.
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
Fundraiser created bySsemyalo Isaac
Fundraiser created bySsemyalo Isaac
Summary
many elderly women and men are reaching the final stages of their lives facing poverty, hunger, disability, loneliness, and limited access to medical care.
These are people who spent decades raising families, working in their communities, and contributing to the development of the country. Yet, in old age, some are left without reliable food, medicine, mobility support, or the daily care they need.
For an elderly person who can no longer walk, even reaching a health centre can become impossible. For someone living with a disability, a simple meal, a safe place to sleep, or essential medication can become a daily struggle.
Our mission is to build a safe and compassionate support system for vulnerable elderly people in Uganda. Through this project, we aim to provide food, medical support, mobility equipment, caregiving, and safe accommodation for elderly people who have been abandoned, are living alone, or cannot adequately care for themselves.
Your donation will help us give elderly people more than survival. It will help restore their dignity, comfort, safety, and respect during their final years of life.
The Challenge
Growing old should never mean being forgotten.
Many vulnerable elderly people face multiple challenges at the same time. Some live alone in unsafe homes. Others are cared for by family members who are themselves struggling with poverty. Many elderly people living with disabilities have difficulty walking, accessing healthcare, preparing food, or performing everyday activities.
The challenges include:
Lack of regular and nutritious food.
Difficulty accessing essential medicines and healthcare.
Physical disabilities that limit mobility and independence.
Lack of wheelchairs and other mobility aids.
Unsafe or unsuitable housing.
Loneliness and abandonment.
Lack of caregivers and daily assistance.
Poverty among elderly people and their families.
As population continues to age, the need for elderly care and support is expected to increase. Older people may also face a greater risk of disability and chronic health conditions as they age.
For some elderly people, a medical problem that could be treated becomes life-threatening simply because they cannot afford medicine or cannot reach a healthcare facility.
We believe that no elderly person should spend their final years hungry, abandoned, or without the basic care and respect they deserve.
Our Solution
We want to create a compassionate elderly-care initiative that supports vulnerable elderly women and men
Our long-term vision is to develop safe, dignified homesteads and care facilities where vulnerable elderly people can receive the support they need.
Through this project, we aim to:
Identify elderly people who are living in extreme poverty, alone, or with serious disabilities.
Provide nutritious food and essential daily supplies.
Support access to medical consultations and essential medication.
Provide wheelchairs and other mobility equipment.
Support transportation to health facilities when necessary.
Provide safe accommodation for elderly people who have no suitable place to live.
Connect elderly people with compassionate caregivers.
Provide companionship, emotional support, and human dignity.
Work with local communities and healthcare providers to improve long-term care.
Our goal is not to separate elderly people from their communities unnecessarily. Where possible, we will support them within their families and communities. For those who have no safe alternative, we aim to provide a secure and caring homestead where they can live with dignity.
How Your Donation Will Be Used
Your donation will help us support vulnerable elderly people through:
SAFE HOUSING AND ELDER HOMESTEAD
Building homestead worthy 2251100usd and our expenditure will be as follows
Elderly Sleeping Quarters — $125000
Orphanage School — $220000
Medical Care Centre — $150000
Visitors’ Quarters — $90000
Kitchen — $22000
Worship House — $3500
Laundry Place — $14000
Water Tank — $9000
Utility Place / 3 Toilets — $20000
Fence — $140000
8 Acres of Land — $300000
Trees — $3200
Paspalum/Grass — $1400
Compound Floor Including Parking — $28000
Furniture required on all project— $900000
2 passenger vans for transporting elderly people and children — $55,000 each = $110,000
1 ambulance for the medical care centre — $75,000
1 utility/delivery van for food, supplies, and project operations — $40,000
The total of all the amount needed
$2,251,100 USD
Summary:
Project buildings, land, infrastructure, and landscaping: $1,166,100
Furniture: $900,000
Vehicles: $225,000
GRAND TOTAL: $2,251,100 USD
-accessible accommodation for elderly people who are homeless, abandoned, or living in unsafe conditions
-including medical care centre inside the project
-tendant rental houses with in the place of project to earn some income monthly such that charity work continues incase of our favourite donars are stuck or are in helping others peoples on different issues
-school will also be available inside the project to support their orphanage grand children to receive better education for free
Food and Nutrition
-Providing regular nutritious meals and food support to elderly people who struggle to feed themselves.
-Supporting medical consultations, treatment, and essential medicines for elderly people who cannot afford them.
Wheelchairs and Mobility Equipment
Providing wheelchairs, walking aids, and other equipment to help people living with disabilities move more safely and maintain independence.
Care and Companionship
Supporting caregivers and volunteers who can assist elderly people with daily activities and provide companionship.
Transportation
Helping elderly people who cannot walk or travel independently reach hospitals, clinics, and other essential services.
Emergency Support
Responding to urgent needs such as food shortages, emergency medical treatment, and other critical situations.
The exact use of funds will depend on the needs identified among the beneficiaries and the resources raised.
Why This Matters
A person's value does not disappear because they become old.
The elderly people we hope to serve are mothers, fathers, grandparents, farmers, workers, and members of our communities. Many spent their lives caring for others.
Now, some of them need someone to care for them.
When we provide food, we help protect them from hunger.
When we provide medicine, we help reduce suffering.
When we provide a wheelchair, we help restore movement and independence.
When we provide a safe home, we give them security.
When we sit with them and listen, we remind them that they are not forgotten.
Our vision is to create a community where growing old is met with care—not neglect; with dignity—not humiliation; and with love—not abandonment.
Our Impact
With the support of donors, we will work to measure and report the impact of the project.
We aim to track:
The number of elderly people receiving food support.
The number of their orphanage grand children people receiving educational support
The number receiving medical assistance.
The number receiving essential medicines.
The number receiving wheelchairs or mobility aids.
The number receiving transportation assistance.
The number receiving safe accommodation or care.
The number of elderly people supported through community visits.
We will document the progress of the project through regular updates, beneficiary stories, photographs where appropriate and permitted, and financial reporting.
We will always respect the privacy and dignity of the elderly people we serve.
Transparency and Accountability
We understand that every donation represents someone's trust.
We are committed to using donations responsibly and transparently.
We will:
Keep records of donations and project expenses.
Document how funds are used.
Provide regular project updates.
Report on the people and communities reached.
Maintain appropriate documentation for purchases and services.
Protect the dignity and privacy of beneficiaries.
Share honest information about both achievements and challenges.
Our goal is to build a project that donors can trust and that elderly people can depend on.
Our Vision for the Future
We want to build like 2 sustainable elderly-care model projects in different places .
In the future, we hope to establish elderly homesteads where vulnerable older people can access:
Safe accommodation.
Nutritious meals.
Medical support.
Essential medicines.
Wheelchairs and mobility equipment.
Caregivers.
Accessible facilities.
Companionship and community.
A peaceful and dignified environment.
We believe every elderly person deserves the opportunity to live their final years with comfort, safety, and respect.
Join Us
You can help us make a difference in the life of an elderly person.
Your donation can help provide a meal.
It can help pay for medicine.
It can help provide a wheelchair.
It can help create a safe place to live.
And together, our support can remind an elderly person that their life still matters.
No one should be forgotten because they are old.
No one should suffer without care simply because they are poor or disabled.
Together, we can give elderly the care, dignity, and respect they deserve during the last journey of their lives.
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
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