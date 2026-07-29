Caring for Mom: Hospice, Dementia and RV Living

My mom moved out here from the hospital two months ago. The gentlemen she was staying with is in his 90's and can no longer take care of her and he is in a worse situation than I am in.

I have very little and have given her most of my clothes and blankets.

There is no running water to this rv and it leaks bad. Im rural with no car.

Hospice comes in twice a week and they help with wipes, diapers, washing her, bed pads and some of her medications. They only help with so many supplies a month. This gets her through about 2 weeks.

I get food stamps but not enough to cover both me and her.

This was never an ideal situation even just for me. But with her here I really need the help.

I have gone every route i could to get us help. We do not qualify.

I greatly appreciate any help that you can gives and thank you so very much.