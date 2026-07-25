Caring for Melanie and the Bergshoeff Children

Following the sudden and heartbreaking passing of Daniel Bergshoeff on July 13, 2026, we are coming together to support his beloved wife, Melanie, and their five children: Brennan, Tennyson, Adalai, Solomon, and Tehillah.





Dan was a devoted husband, loving father, gifted carpenter, and talented musician whose quiet strength and deep faith touched many lives. His unexpected passing has left an immeasurable void in the lives of those who loved him.





For the past 23 years, Melanie has faithfully cared for their home and dedicated herself to homeschooling their children. As she now faces the overwhelming challenges of navigating life without her husband, the financial burden ahead is significant. Your generosity will help provide for the family's immediate needs, household expenses, and the ongoing care and education of their children during this difficult season.





If you feel led to give, every gift—large or small—is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to contribute financially, your prayers for Melanie and the children are equally cherished.

"The Lord is near the brokenhearted; He saves those crushed in spirit." — Psalm 34:18

Thank you for surrounding the Bergshoeff family with your love, prayers, and support as they walk through this profound loss.



