Caring for Guerin Family during Jeremys Recovery

This last Wednesday, May 13th, our dear friend Jeremy Guerin was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Just days later, he is preparing to undergo brain surgery for this coming Thursday the 21st.





As you can imagine, this diagnosis has turned life upside down for Jeremy, Katie, and their four children. The Guerins are a close-knit homeschooling family living on a single income, and with surgery, recovery, and ongoing treatments ahead, Jeremy will be unable to work for the foreseeable future. While short-term income support is available for a few weeks, the family is facing significant financial uncertainty beyond that point.





Right now, their focus needs to be on Jeremy’s surgery, healing, and spending precious time together as a family — not the overwhelming burden of medical bills, lost income, travel expenses, and daily needs.





If you know the Guerins, you know they are the kind of people who quietly serve others, love deeply, and live faithfully. Now they are the ones in need of support.





We are asking for prayers for healing first and foremost — then for the wisdom for Jeremy’s medical team, a successful surgery, strength during recovery, and peace for the entire family during the difficult days ahead.





If you are able, please consider donating to help ease the financial strain this season will bring. Every gift, no matter the size, will help provide stability and practical support for the Guerin family as they walk this unexpected road.





Thank you for loving and supporting them during this time.