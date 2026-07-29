The Caribou Ecumenical Food Pantry can really use your help. We are a non-profit (501c3) food pantry which was started nearly 30 years ago by a group of inter-denominational churches working together to serve people in need of food assistance. We serve five local communities and now are providing food for over four thousand clients annually. We are completely staffed by volunteers and are open for regular service two days per week. We receive commodities from Good Shepherd Food Bank and Catholic Charities of Maine, as well as from local food drives. These sources have been invaluable, but due to 50% federal funding cuts to our previous USDA Emergency Food Assistance Program, we need to purchase items from our local grocers. This is why we are seeking additional funding through GiveSendGo. Our goal is to raise $10,000. Can you help in any way? We are so grateful for any and all contributions. All contributions will go directly to purchasing food for our clients in need.

Go to GiveSendGo.com for an easy way to contribute to our cause.

Thank you!