Caregiving home for Uganda

A very special person and good friend of mine named Bende' has spent the last 5 years getting the education and skills needed to help people physically and emotionally. It is his life's passion to help. Bende' has found a facility in Uganda with 30 beds for the elderly to have a place to rest and receive loving care. He is halfway to having all he needs to start accepting guests. This home will provide a living for Bende' and his fiancée, who will be helping him with the care of the residences. I have helped him get where he is so far, and I am now asking for help to finalize his dreams.

Any contribution you can give towards this is greatly appreciated.