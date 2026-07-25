Caregiver of father with cancer needs help

My daughters father found out he has pancreatic cancer in June 2026. He hasn't been able to work. Started chemo last week, July 2026. She is helping him by taking him to medical appointments, grocery shopping, picking up medicines, among generally being there for him. She hasn't been able to.work due to helping him. Her car, which is in her abusive boyfriends name is being repossessed. Her grandmother who lived with her dad, died of pancreatic cancer almost 2 years ago and he said my daughter can have her grandmothers car. It needs a battery, inspection, tag, title all paid for. She doesn't even have money for gas at this point. Her dad does not get any govt. Assistance as he has worked his whole life. He is currently using credit cards to buy food and waiting on applying for SSDI. Which can take months. My daughter is leaving her x with her 6 yr old daughter. They will be staying with me until she gets an apartment. I'm in a small 2 bdrm subsidized govt Assistance. I'm fully disabled, and am on SSI and am helping her as much as I'm able. I'm asking for $1000 to help her get her grandmothers car on the road. She needs more than that but I'm good with just helping on this. Thank you for at least looking at this post. Also PRAYERS would be extremely appreciated. Her dad's name is Donald.