Caregiver in need

I would like to tell you a little bit about myself I'm a caregiver I have been in the industry for over 10 years currently I take care of my mother-in-law who has Parkinson's disease which is declining it's a rough job. I am only asking for help because I know that when her time comes I will have nowhere to go and I do get compensated by the state however anytime an aid comes in a nurse comes in hospital therapy any hospice anything that comes in takes from that money so that means that I don't get but maybe a third of my paycheck so I'm struggling you guys. My goal is to someday have my own place and live as a 50 year old woman should live if you could find it in your heart to help me I would really appreciate it I need a place to live and a car my car got repoed last night at 2:00 in the morning it is not been a good night please pray for me