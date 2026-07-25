Caregiver in need

About a year ago, I began caring for my mother-in-law after she was diagnosed with Parkinson's. At first, I managed to keep a part-time job while supporting her, but as her needs increased, I had to step away from work to be with her full-time. While I do receive some compensation from the State, it barely covers the essentials, and the financial strain has grown as her condition has progressed.

Recently, my mother-in-law was placed on hospice care. This has brought new challenges and uncertainties, including the possibility that I may need to move to ensure she receives the best care possible. Planning ahead is important to me, and I want to be prepared for whatever comes next. The funds raised will help cover daily living expenses, medical supplies, and any costs associated with a potential move, allowing me to focus on providing comfort and support during this difficult time.

I'm not asking for a handout, just a hand up. I am ambitious in nursing and never afraid of a challenge. If you find it in your heart to donate, your support will make a real difference for both of us. I promise to keep everyone updated along the way. Thank you, and be blessed. Sad I only have one person who cares