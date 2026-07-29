I have been in caregiver on the floor for over 10 years so I've been in the industry for over 10 years recently my mother-in-law who has Parkinson's had a had a decline so I left State I left my apartment my job everything that I had and I came here to take care of her now she is in hospice and I'm scared of what I'm going to be able to do when her time comes I get no compensation at this point so if you could find it in your heart to help me I would really appreciate it being a caregiver is not an easy job I really appreciate your time and I hope that God leads you to help me