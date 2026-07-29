Career goal

Hi I just started my career as s ironworkers apprentice I am looking for help to get a down payment for a car I am struggling heavily to get to and from my job site this job is my foundation for my future and I don’t have family to help someone came to me and told to start this a month ago, i pay almost 400 dollars a week in Ubers to get to and from and it’s making me behind on my regular bills as well I would appreciate anything honestly this is something I did not want to do but it was my last option