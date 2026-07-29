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Care Van Revolutionizes Access for Undocumented Kids

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byLauren McIntyre

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lauren McIntyre

Care Van Revolutionizes Access for Undocumented Kids

🌟💔 As a pediatric nurse practitioner, caring for children in Northern VA has been my life's passion. I’ve seen so many little ones who are afraid to leave their homes because they can’t afford proper medical and dental care. It breaks my heart when I see them suffer due to the lack of resources available at home or nearby clinics. 😥

🏠🚫 Imagine being a child whose parents, undocumented immigrants, live in constant fear of deportation. They avoid seeking healthcare because they're scared—scared for their job, their home, and ultimately, their children’s safety. But these kids need care too! 🩺🦷

I remember one little girl who had to endure chronic pain due to dental issues but couldn’t get help because her family feared the dentist would report them to immigration officials. This is not just a story; it's real life for many in our community, and change needs to happen now! 🙏

🚐✨ That’s why I have an idea that could revolutionize how we deliver healthcare services—a mobile doctor office on wheels. Imagine driving into neighborhoods where kids are homebound due to fear or lack of transportation and providing them with the care they desperately need, right at their doorstep! 🌍💊

But here’s the catch: I need help getting this project off the ground. We're talking about raising $10,000—a significant sum that would cover not just conversion costs for a van or bus but also basic operating expenses until we can find sustainable funding sources. 📈💰

I’m reaching out to you today because I believe in the power of community and collective action. You could be part of this life-changing story by donating—no amount is too small when it comes to giving a child a fighting chance at health! 🙌

Let's show these children that they are seen, heard, and cared for—right here in our Northern VA communities. Your donation today will not only help fund the mobile clinic but also send an empowering message of hope and support. 💖

For more information or to donate, please contact me at [Your Contact Information]. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering this opportunity to make a real difference in our community’s future! 👩‍⚕️🙏

Together, we can turn dreams into reality and ensure every child has equal access to healthcare. 🌈❤️

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