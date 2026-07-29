Care In Crisis

Our Mission

At Christian Home Health Care Services LLC, our mission is to provide compassionate, reliable, and life-sustaining home health care to Nebraska’s most vulnerable populations—including seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and underprivileged families. We believe every person deserves dignity, independence, and safety in their own home.

Despite rising needs and increasing costs, Nebraska’s reimbursement rate has not increased in four years, leaving agencies like ours struggling to survive. We refuse to abandon the people who depend on us. Our mission is to protect access to essential care, advocate for those whose voices is ignored, and ensure that no individual is left behind due to financial or political barriers.

The Crisis We’re Facing

Nebraska's home care system is at a breaking point.

While the state holds billions in reserve, reimbursement rates for home-care providers remain frozen at $31.52 per hour—unchanged for four years. Meanwhile, caregiver wages have risen to $15–$26 per hour, and the cost of supplies, transportation, and compliance has skyrocketed.

This gap is crushing agencies across the state.

The result?

Seniors are losing essential care hours

Veterans are being left without support

Individuals with disabilities are being forced into unsafe situations

Families are being pushed to the brink

Agencies are closing their doors

Christian Home Health Care Services LLC refuses to be one of them.

We are advocating for our clients, our caregivers, and our community.

But we cannot continue this fight alone.

Why We’re Asking for Support

We have stretched every resource, advocated at every level, and continued showing up for our clients even when the system fails them. But the financial gap created by stagnant reimbursement rates and rising costs is no longer sustainable.

Your support will help us:

Preserve essential care hours for vulnerable Nebraskans

Stabilize caregiver wages to prevent staff shortages

Cover the growing gap between state reimbursement and actual costs

Provide emergency support to clients losing hours

Maintain operations and compliance

Continue advocating for fair funding and long‑term reform

This is not charity — this is community survival.

How Your Support Helps

Your contribution directly impacts real people:

$25 → Transportation for a client’s medical appointment

$50 → One caregiver visit for a senior living alone

$100 → Safety supplies for a client with disabilities

$250 → One week of support for a veteran losing hours

$500 → Emergency care hours for clients cut by the state

$1,000+ → Sustains essential care for individuals with no family support

Every dollar helps us keep Nebraskans safe in their homes.

Our Funding Goal: $500,000

Detailed Budget Breakdown

1. Direct Caregiver Wages — $240,000 (48%)

Caregiver wages: $17–$26/hr.

State reimbursement: $31.52/hr. (unchanged for 4 years)

Covers 10,000–12,000 hours of essential care

Prevents service cuts for seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities

This service is our most urgent and critical need.

2. Client Care Essentials — $100,000 (20%)

PPE, gloves, masks, hygiene supplies: $40,000

Mobility aids, safety equipment, in‑home tools: $30,000

Transportation to medical appointments: $30,000

These items are essential for safe, dignified home care.

3. Operations & Compliance — $75,000 (15%)

State documentation & reporting

Case management & care coordination

Scheduling and administrative support

Billing systems, software, compliance tools

Regulations remain strict even when funding is cut.

4. Emergency Client Assistance — $45,000 (9%)

Temporary care hours

Crisis intervention

Support for clients with no family assistance

This fund protects clients who lose hours due to state reductions.

5. Advocacy & Community Outreach — $40,000 (8%)

Legislative outreach

Public education

Rural outreach to underserved areas

Materials, printing, travel, and awareness campaigns

We are not just surviving — we are fighting for systemic change.

Why $500,000 Matters

Christian Home Health Care Services LLC has gone four years without a state rate increase, even as caregiver wages, supplies, and operational costs continue to rise. While Nebraska holds billions in reserve, essential home-care providers are pushing themselves to the brink.

This $500,000 campaign enables us to:

Stabilize our workforce

Protect vulnerable Nebraskans from losing essential care

Sustain operations during a statewide funding crisis

Continue standing up for those the system leaves behind

Your support keeps people safe, cared for, and in their homes.

Your generosity helps us continue our mission of compassion, dignity, and unwavering commitment to those who need us most. Together, we can make sure that Nebraska’s seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and underprivileged families do not get forgotten. We are a for-profit business, and you cannot deduct donations from your taxes. We also believe that we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.



