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Care for Sophia

Monthly Goal$1,000 USD
Total Raised$13,235 USD
Raised this month$1,420 USD

Fundraiser created byDaren Reavis

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nelson Whiting

Care for Sophia

In the Culture by Precept and Practice Conference held in Saint George, Utah in April 2026, Denver spoke about a gift given to our community:


"Before I move on to another thing, I want to take just a moment and tell you about a little gal, a pretty little blonde-haired girl sporting a ponytail in the back of the room, who came to her parents as a gift from God and who is profoundly handicapped. And I took a few minutes yesterday talking with her father."


"Her parents would love to contribute more to the ongoing effort, but little Sophia requires a lot of care, a lot of time, a lot of attention, and that prevents them from doing more of what they would like to do because of the amount of care required on her behalf. I told the father that, really, he ought not worry about making a greater contribution, because Sophia is a gift that was given not only to them but the entire community. And if we really understood what God was up to, Sophia would not be the burden that she is upon her parents. She would be a gift for the entire community, and the care that she needs would be shared by others who likewise view her with charity and with love and with kindness."


"And so, we have once again an opportunity presented to us—this time in the form of Sophia—to give us a chance to exhibit the very things that my wife read from King Mosiah this morning about bearing one another’s burdens; because a child with such profound needs should attract the concern, the care, the attention, the support, the love of an entire community if that community actually be Christian."

("This, That, and the Other Thing" transcript, p. 14-15)


"Do you have a desire to enter God’s fold and be called His people? Are you willing to help carry each other’s burdens, to lighten them for one another? Are you willing to mourn with those who mourn, and comfort those who need comforting?" (Mosiah 9:7 CE)


Sophia is the Greek word for wisdom. What wisdom might we obtain as a people in the act of providing "the care, the attention, the support, the love" needed to help carry the burden and lighten the load placed upon Sophia's parents? How will Heaven respond when we show forth a true Christian spirit for those in need?


Please donate as you are able and as the Spirit directs to support the needs of Sophia on a monthly basis. 100% of donations will be sent to the Nelson Whiting, Sophia's Father, who has promised to reserve the funds for her care.

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