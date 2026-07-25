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Care For Lisa, The Nurse Who Cared For Us.

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$14,300 USD

Fundraiser created bySara Svoboda

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lisa Amato

Care For Lisa, The Nurse Who Cared For Us.

For 37 years, Lisa Amato dedicated her life to caring for others as a nurse.

Now she needs us to care for her.


If you know Lisa, you know she is tough as nails and larger than life. She is the first person you call when things fall apart and the one you want in your corner. She is a go-getter who gets things done, no matter what. When her niece Belle, her brother Mark's daughter, was fighting her own battle with cancer, Lisa was the family's lifeline. She was strong for all of us, the way she has been strong for so many patients and families over nearly four decades. That is who Lisa is. Even while caring for everyone else, she never imagined she would soon be facing the same fight herself.


Lisa is a devoted mother of three amazing children, a loving wife to her husband of 41 years, and the older sister to Mark, Michael, and Laura. Her home is never quiet, and she wouldn't have it any other way. She thrives on having a full house for Sunday dinners. She adores her pets, especially her dog Rooke and her whistling bird, who are by her side, keeping her company nowadays.


On June 13, 2024, Lisa was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, a very rare and aggressive cancer. In true Lisa fashion, she faced it head-on with grit and determination. She underwent extensive surgery and aggressive chemotherapy, which seemed to have worked. When the cancer returned on August 2, 2025, she fought again through another round of chemotherapy. On April 24, 2026, the family received devastating news: the chemo isn't working, and it has spread; the cancer is terminal.


After numerous hospital stays and several setbacks, Lisa has made the courageous decision to stop treatment. She is now home under palliative care, surrounded by the family she loves. She continues to receive blood transfusions as needed to keep her comfortable.


Every dollar raised will go directly toward Lisa's medical bills, her ongoing blood transfusions, and the costs of her palliative care at home. Lisa spent her whole life taking care of everyone else. Her greatest wish now is simple: to know her family will be okay.


The nurse who cared for thousands now needs care herself. The aunt who held her family together through Belle's cancer now needs her family and her community to hold her. Please help us give Lisa the peace she has earned. Every donation, share, and prayer helps her live out her days in comfort and without the weight of financial stress. Show up for the woman who always showed up for everyone else!

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