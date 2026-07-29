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Care for Kathleen

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byCarla Peters

Care for Kathleen

As a friend of Shannon Milligan, it is my pleasure to present a genuine need to you all, and request that you first of all pray, but second of all, consider giving:

The Milligan family would like to pursue an alternative health care provider in my hometown, Denver, for their oldest daughter, Kathleen. Many of their friends and family are aware of the difficult journey they have been on for more than 5 years. Kathleen continues to deal with severe pain, brain fog, seizure-like activity, and other debilitating symptoms. She has consulted countless specialists and, while seeing some small reliefs along the way, Kathleen continues to face on-going challenges with even commonplace tasks and activities.


Several members of my family and many of my friends and acquaintances have seen profound benefit from the treatments they have received at this clinic, and in many cases have even experienced complete resolution of their health challenges. In many cases, these are challenges for which traditional medical protocols had no answers. Testimonials abound from other individuals, and even groups of people, such as a church group who drives hours to bring a busload of their members once or twice a year for treatment. The Milligans are asking God to allow Kathleen to be another success story, if that would be His will.


This fundraising campaign is for all who know and care about Kathleen, or even the Milligan family as a whole, to have a practical way to be a blessing to them as they pursue new avenues of care for Kathleen. As one might expect, there will be significant costs associated with traveling to Colorado and seeking the alternative health care treatments that traditional health insurance will not acknowledge. Any money donated to this campaign will be used for travel costs, including airfare, rental car, food and incidentals, as well as the treatments themselves. I have offered accommodations, since I live locally, so that they can focus their funds on these other expenses.  


Once the Milligans have the funds they need to begin the process, they will schedule their first trip out, and depending upon how the funding continues they hope to schedule another trip later in the summer. Obviously, the greatest gift you can give to their family is on-going prayers to our Jehovah Rapha, The Lord Who Heals, and their entire family appreciates those prayers and support through this difficult time. If you can also give financially, they would be so grateful for that as well, as you become God's hand of provision to them. We join them in trusting God's mercies and kindness in all these things!

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