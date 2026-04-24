Care for Caregiver

I’m starting a fundraiser for my former caregiver, Ashley. She cared for me during my early months of fighting breast cancer. The disease had metastasized to my musculoskeletal system and left me with an inability to walk. Ashley’s care prevented me from having to go to a nursing home. She lovingly helped with my daily needs and helped with my physical therapy. I’m doing better now and no longer need a daily caregiver but Ashley has fallen on hard times. Her car is in need of repair so she cannot get to her new job. She has young children and needs a safe car to take them to school and other activities. Please give what you can to help one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.