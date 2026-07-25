My husband and I are 70 years old and 69 years old respectively. Our only source of income is Social Security. We recently had to replace our 2000 Toyota 4Runner, which we purchased 6 years ago, due to parts starting to falling off of it. After borrowing the initial $5,000 to purchase a 2011 GMC Acadia, we scrapped enough money together to repair all the immediate issues. My husband is an excellent mechanic and did most of the work himself. $2,000 later, we thought we had everything taken care of and could enjoy our vehicle for awhile without issue. Yesterday, we drove to a nearby city to do some shopping and when we got home a new noise was apparent. It appears to be the timing chain and my husband doesn't believe he can fix this. We prefer to be independent and take care of our own problems, but this time we truly need help. We are asking for $5,000. to get this repaired. This amount should cover all eventualities. We live in the country. The nearest town if 4 miles away, so walking isn't an option and there is no public transportation. Would you be so kind as to help a pair of old folks who simply ran out of money. I am counting on our Lord, Jesus Christ to touch hearts. God bless each and everyone. Thank you.