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Car troubles

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBobby Bland

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bobby Bland

Car troubles

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Blessing to all. My name is Bobby Bland Jr., and this is my personal reach for help. My family and I have had some very rough days in the past few months. We came across “GiveSendGo” at The Revival250 event. I was led to make this campaign by faith in order to get God-given transportation for my family. My wife and I are firm in the faith of prophecy and divine purpose. Following the leading of the Holy Spirit and constantly listening to the voice of Christ. We lost our car about 8 months ago to an unfortunate mechanical failure, which has now left us without transportation. We have been allowing the Lord to provide for our needs and even some of our wants. We have 4 children, ages ranging from 10-15. Every one of them has an extracurricular activity after school. For the last 6-8 months, our Uber/Lyft fees have been insane. The Lord has stayed persistent in providing for us even in the midst of our hardships. We have experienced financial difficulties, spiritual warfare, and the inability to maintain order because of our lack of transportation. Getting to and from church to serve, getting the kids to and from school, and my biggest concern is emergency trips, whether it's extremely important or just annual check-ups. It’s all been a hassle. We even tried purchasing a car about a month ago and were practically scammed. The dealer was sure of selling us a lemon. We got all the way to signing the paperwork, and the car just wouldn’t start. The contract was not fulfilling, so we had to be reimbursed. The first 2 mechanical checks were fine, and we loved the car. Once we agreed to pay cash and made our bank withdrawal, the dealer completely changed and started manifesting as if we were trying to steal something from him. The police were involved because I was physically assaulted in the process of trying to retrieve our money back. All the while, we were dealing with a dispute between our housing complex and a bad case of mold. My wife and children were extremely sick because of the atmosphere we were living in. Fortunately for all, my wife’s efforts in having to get code enforcement, Jax news, and legal aid involved forced the property manager to do everything they could to make sure that we were in a livable unit. The day the dealer returned our money for the bad car is when we got accepted to be put into a new place. We would not have had the funds to move if not. All was spent in the process of moving, and that itself was divine timing. So now we have come upon our first month in our new place. A need for transportation has never been more apparent than now. Us being submitted in prayer and allowing the Lord to have His way in our lives is where we stand at the moment.

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