Car Trouble and Moving Crisis Need Help Now

Hi everyone, I’m going through a really difficult moment and I’m asking for both help and prayer.





I’m currently in the middle of moving, and things have taken an unexpected turn. I had to replace my front tire two different times in 48 hours, thinking it kept going flat from potholes or road damage. Come to find out, the rim is actually cracked. That used up the money I had set aside for my move.





My new home is only about 15 minutes from my old place, but I’m stuck because my car is not drivable and I don’t have money for public transportation. My kids still need to get to school, and I’m trying to figure out how to manage all of this with no reliable way to get around.





Right now I’m still in my old place with no AC. I don’t have the basic things set up at the new place yet, and I’m trying my best to avoid having my kids sleep on the floor.





I’m doing everything I can to hold it together, but right now I truly need help getting through this. I need assistance to fix my car so I can move, get my kids to school, and get us into a stable situation.





If you feel led to give, I would be deeply grateful. If not, I sincerely ask for your prayers for provision, strength, and guidance for my family during this time.





Thank you for taking the time to read this, and God bless you.





Thank you for reading, and may God bless you.