Car totaled

So I just bought a used car with decently low miles less than a week ago.

Well over the weekend my family and I were driving to a surprise birthday party out on this country road with trees on both sides.

A pretty bad storm with straight line winds came rolling through and somehow in all things a tree fell on the vehicle while driving.

Thank God everyone is okay.

Was not a huge tree but is going to be considered totaled because of structural damage to roof and windshield.

We had a cop behind us luckily to help make a claim for the whole thing.

But in all things the down payment we just put down on the vehicle is lost and we have nothing extra now to replace that.

Just looking to get help with a down payment for my family and I's vehicle!