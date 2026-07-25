Car to get to college for my son.

Both my son and I have lived through trials and tribulations since his father pasted from pancreatic cancer December 20 2024. My son was actually 15 at the time and we lost our home. My son and I have been in separate places since. Him always being my first and foremost concern. He is currently somewhere well taken care of with his head on straight, making good grades and has his future goals layed out. He will be a senior this year and plans to go to UNCC. Driving back daily from Belmont to Charlotte. I know that is a while off but this could take a while. I am asking for assistance for him to reach his goals and the man he has every intention of becoming. If we dont get there, I will figure it out. I will not all anything to keep him from his dreams. I want to be able to get him some sort of a reliable car for those travels. Even trying to save after bills it is just not going to happen. He is my everything and as far as I go, I have given all I have for him. Whatever it takes, I cant see his aspiration, determination and dreams float away over a car. Give, pray. It is difficult for so many right now. Again that is why I am starting this so early. Just a jump in the dark.