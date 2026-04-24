Hello everyone, my name is Crystal. I am a single mother of two beautiful children who recently got laid off and in very much struggling. I was working part-time because I am DISABILITY. because of an ankle injury, I haven’t been able to get back to work, and my tabs are past due on my car. I am unable to get to certain job interviews, go to the grocery store, or anywhere. I am not looking for a handout I will work. I used to clean houses for a living and will also do outdoor work. I’m just looking for enough to get these tabs paid. anything even a penny that you can donate would be greatly appreciated.