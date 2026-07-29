Car Stolen- Pomona

My sister's car was stolen from her apartment parking spot in Pomona on Friday night. Unfortunately, it contained valuable items, including her airbrushing equipment worth several thousand dollars, which she needed for a job the following morning. The interior wiring has been compromised and is expected to be costly to fix this. The car got towed by the sheriffs after being found and they are charging her $600 to get the car out.

She is also helping support family members with ongoing health conditions, making this loss especially difficult. If you are able and feel led to help, any contribution—no matter the amount—would be deeply appreciated and will go directly toward replacing her equipment and helping her recover from this unexpected hardship.

Thank you so much for your kindness, support, and prayers.



