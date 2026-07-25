Car shows for a local American Legion Hall

Let me start off by saying the main reason why I am doing this.

I am a disabled veteran, my hobby for the past 20 years have been car shows. per year there are around 1-2 shows that have the proceeds going to a local American Legion hall or VFW. The one that I intend on making donations to is one in the area I have grown up in. Like any other building, maintenance and upgrades are needed. In which both require money to do so. Vets need a place to go to, to be around other vets. To make friends, get in contact with ones they served with, and make contact with people who cab guide them to get the help and benefits they are entitled to.

To have a car show, items are needed to do so.

Items such as;

location rental

insurance bond

food truck

traffic cones

folding tables

trophies

50/50 tickets

police yellow tape-to mark off where to park

yellow safety vests for the volunteers

dj fee

consultation with an attorney

All I ask of all of you reading this, donate what you feel you could.

Thanks.