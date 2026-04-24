Car repossessed/ due to medical issues

Hello ,

I am a 64 year old RN not currently working due to an autoimmune disease named Antisynthetase. I receive IV therapy treatment monthly 3 days in a row. I got behind on my bills. My partner of 10 years went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ 11/12 2025. He was helping with my bills. I sister and brother do not offer any assistance. I get food assistance. I need my care to get to my monthly IV infusion. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated. I do door dashing when I am able. Thank you and God bless