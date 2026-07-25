Car repossessed

My name is Jessy, and this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to write.

I'm a god fearing woman, I believe in working hard, taking responsibility, and standing on my own two feet. Asking for help does not come naturally to me.





Over the past year I've been working hard to rebuild my finances while holding down a full-time job. Recently, I fell behind on my car payments. I contacted my lender because I knew I couldn't make my payment and was hoping to work something out, but on July 3 my car was repossessed.My car is my only reliable way to get to work. Without it, I'm afraid of losing the job I've worked so hard to keep.





I'm waiting to speak with my lender as soon as they reopen to find out the exact amount required to reinstate my loan. and what fees I will be paying. Once I have that number, I'll update this fundraiser with complete transparency.





My faith has carried me through many difficult seasons, including times when my beliefs have strained relationships within my family. Even so, I still believe God provides through the kindness of others, and I'm humbly asking for help during one of the hardest moments of my life.





If you're able to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep me in your prayers, I would be deeply grateful. Every act of kindness brings me one step closer to getting back to work and getting back on my feet.