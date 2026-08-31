Car Repairs to Get Back on the Road

I'm starting this fundraiser because my car needs repairs that I simply can't afford on my own right now. My car is more than just transportation, I depend on it to get to work, take care of my family, run necessary errands, and handle everyday responsibilities.





I work hard and normally try to handle things myself, so asking for help isn't easy.





Donations will help cover the repairs needed to get my vehicle safely back on the road. Any amount helps, and if you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to me.





Thank you to everyone who donates, shares, or simply takes the time to read my story. I truly appreciate the support more than you know.