Car Repairs

Hello,





I have a 2009 Nissan Rogue. I have repairs that are expensive. I currently cannot afford to pay them. I need my vehicle for my special needs grandson to get to and from his appointments. I door dash on the side and I was starting Amazon Flex until my vehicle broke down. If you could help that would be a blessing. The repairs are $2,900.00. I really only need that amount. I have a invoice as well.