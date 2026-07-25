Car repairs

hi my name is Samantha,I just got. A car in April.. thinking it was a good car but I got scammed I found out the car needed a lot of repairs and was told when I bought the car it was in good condition. I contacted the dealership I bought the car from and They wouldn’t help me not one bit. I have three things to repair on the car and if I don’t it will get worse. I need my car for transportation I have an adult disabled son who depends on me. Also I lost a lot of income in June so the only income in my home is my sons ssi.. Im looking for work but it hasn’t been easy. I would be so happy and grateful for the help to get my car repaired so I can keep doing what I need to do to better my self. Thank you for reading my story.