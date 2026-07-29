Car Repair

Hi, I’m a single mother of five. This past Friday, my oldest daughter was driving her sister to work. Welp, you already know what happened. Her vehicle stopped in the middle of the street. Luckily some nice pedestrians pushed her vehicle to safe location until I arrived. We towed the vehicle to a local shop to be told the repairs would be 4200. It unfortunately needs a new engine. I have tried everything but give up a kidney to find funds to help with the repairs. Now if we could sale it I would but unfortunately she is still financing the car so that’s not an option. She is a tremendous help with helping me transport her siblings to and from different places. So this unfortunate event is making things more difficult with one vehicle. So if you are able to help, we are appreciative! If not thanks for taking the time to listen to me vent!