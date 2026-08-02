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Car repair for me in my 3 kids been walking

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byToneshia Richardson

Car repair for me in my 3 kids been walking

Hello my name is toneshia im from port st lucie fl a very single loving hard working mom of 3 young childern ages are 8 months 4 years old and a 6 year old 2 girls 1 disabled son . Sadly on july 31st my life almost ended in a terrible car accident with my son the air bags came out some how god was with me and him all i could do was look back to see was he ok first then i checked me we was ok nobody came to check on us honestly we sat for 30 somthing mintues to the ambluance arrived and it was devastating i had no phone no access to anything nobody knew where we was till later on that night i had to call my mom off a hosptial phone sadly today it breaks my heart i cry day by day but i uplift me and my kids and talk to god about everything . Im just glad we both made it out safe then anything lord knows but of now im asking for help please anything anything to keep me and my babies from walking i just need something a little helpy hands to touch me and my kids and let us know everything gonna come into place for us 1 step at a time its just me no help please 🫶🏿🩷🩷🩵

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