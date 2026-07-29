Car Repair Bills

Hi, my name is Gabriela, and I’m asking for help in regard to paying off my car bill. Normally, I just handle everything on my own and asking for help is a foreign language to me; but now, I’m simply one bill away from facing a severe financial crisis. I have an old, beat-up 2010 Ford Fusion that I use to take me to work and college, and although it’s not the best car out there, it’s mine and I couldn’t be more grateful for having one. And now, after having repairs done to it twice from its recent breakdowns, I’m stuck with a hefty $3K mechanic bill to pay. If you can give any sort of help, either in money or spreading this fundraiser, I’d deeply appreciate it. Thank you.





Additionally, GiftSendGo does not support U.S. territories like St. Thomas, so the only alternative I have is my PayPal, which is @bibblymode. Thanks again.