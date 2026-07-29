Car overheating and looking for work

I'm currently unemployed and actively looking for employment and my car is overheating. It wouldn't be an issue if I lived in town but with my bad foot it takes over an hour to get 1 way to town to job search. I could use some help getting a new water pump and thermostat. Both come to a total of 128 before tax. I appreciate any help possible to help me fix my car to ease my commute with my bad foot. Thank you and God bless .

Cashapp

$DrChongo