Car no longer running behind on mortgage payments

Hello,

I am a disabled 62 year old woman. I have always supported myself. I am no longer able to work because of of severe spinal injuries sustained from an auto accident from many years ago.

Recently my 2000 buick LeSabre vehicle stopped running. I am now at the mercy of others to get to my doctor appointments etc.

I also am also behind on my mortgage payments of the home that I have lived in for 20 years. I do not want my home to go into foreclosure. I did not know which way to turn. I would greatly appreciate any help you could provide.

God bless each of you!