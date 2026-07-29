I've had nothing but problems with a car in currently still paying on but I've had it in and out the shop too many times to count. I've paid out more to have it fixed than what I paid for the car. The last bill I wasn't expecting to be so high but need to get it paid off so I can hopefully get something better. My work as a traveling photographer depends on it but living in a fixed income is hard. So this is an effort to try and get on my feet so any financial help is appreciated.