This year started rough severely getting injured sinking into a sinkhole on the job and thanks to it being a city job. They have government immunity, so I have not been compensated my three year-old car decided to take a crap on me. The hybrid transmission pump decided to go out and for a brand new transmission it's 8000 and I owe nine grand on the vehicle. I am trying just to get a vehicle to get me from a to B because I work and I have a child that I need to get back-and-forth to school and things like that because I do not want him to suffer any little bit helps and if nothing at all if you can just send prayers that would be great.