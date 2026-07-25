Hello my name is Cynthia and I’m 26. I’m trying to get a car to I can get back and forth to work. And I have my 11 year old sister that I take care of. So I’ll need it for when she goes to school and to pick her up from the babysitter whenever I get off work. I’m trying to save as much money as possible. But it’s had with this economy and bills. If you could help me that would be great. Thank you so much. And God bless you all.