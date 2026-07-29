Please Help Me Get A Car for Work

The Lord has blessed me with two wonderful cars over the last 17 years. My most recent one I lost in a bad car accident on 9/11/25. The woman in front of me slammed on her brakes with a brand-new car. Even though I was a good distance behind her, my 2003 Yukon brakes were no match for her car that stopped in front of me. I REALLY miss that truck but decided to try something different. We ended up buying a 2003 Cadillac about a month later and it was great for the first 6 months. But unfortunately, the engine wasn't good. That Cadillac has been out of service for a while sitting in my driveway. I've been sharing an F450 with my husband and my kids let me use their cars sometimes. At this point I just need a newer and more reliable car. I would love to get something 2010 or newer. Saving up money at this point but my husband just got let go from a job a few months ago and that set us back a bit. I'm hopeful the seed I have sown over the years in others will come back to me in my current time of need. Prayers are also great! God bless all who can help me or even are willing to pray.