Car for senior citizen

Steve Cabrera lost his car to electrical fire the other day. Any help is truly appreciated ! He is a grandpa to my three boys ( one of which is on spectrum) and serves the community by checking on folks out in the forest who are homeless or living in vehicles. He is a friendly guy never met a stranger and keeps mostly to himself and never lets me pay for anything usually .

He is disabled and is on social security for some time. A Freind of mine told me to try this out and see if we can raise a little money for some transportation. He is humble and doesn’t really go very far. Just around town here in Payson AZ. I am his son in law and we have been housing him for some time and he pays low rent faithfully but his finances are very limited. Yet he seems to find food for the homeless and I catch him buying my son his favorite chicken nuggets or Wendy’s all the time.

He deserves a break! He was given this car that caught on fire and it had several problems over the last few years so it’s not worth fixing.

We would be super grateful if anyone could spare anything to help him get another car.

Thanks so Much !







