A Car for Ariel and Abby's Commute

Abby is a student at Rhema Bible Training College. She doesn't drive, so she's spending $700+ each month on Uber to get to and from work. Ariel is also a student at Rhema Bible Training College. Ariel would like a car to Uber to earn money for college. Ariel has agreed to give Abby rides if we help her get a car.





Ariel would like a Honda Accord, 2016 or newer. A dependable car would let her help Abby while also giving Ariel the chance to earn money for her own college costs. We're raising $15,000 to make this happen.





If you're able to give toward this, your support would mean so much to both of them.