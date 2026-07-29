Car Emergency

I’m a single mother of three, a full‑time college student, and someone who has been fighting hard to build a stable life for my family. Right now, we’re facing a setback that I can’t overcome alone. My car was recently impounded, and the fees have grown beyond what I can manage. This car is how I get my kids to school, how I get myself to class, how we get groceries, appointments, and everything else that keeps our lives moving. Without it, everything becomes harder — and some days, impossible. I’m asking for help so I can get my car released and get my family back on track. Even the smallest contribution makes a real difference. If you can’t donate, sharing this campaign helps more than you know. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting a mother trying her best to keep going.