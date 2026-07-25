Home and car fire disaster (Restoration)

While me & my family slept during the wee hours of Saturday morning 6/13 @4am a speeding vehicle crashed into my car and house setting both to fire. We lost everything that I ever worked for! Of course, I have mortgage and car insurance but they’re not covering things which as a rental car, my personal items, and living expenses. And I know that this will be short lived but meanwhile we need all the love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and Jesus loves you.