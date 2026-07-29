Car Battery Emergency Fund

Long story short, the car battery died right when things started getting rough. Ironically right around when I finally was able to get a potential good job after over a year of looking for one.





I'll skip the sob story, but right now I need help getting the $250 for a new car battery. Apparently they're expensive little things since the last time I saw car batteries they were around $60 in price.





So if anyone can help with it, I'd appreciate it.



