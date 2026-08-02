Car assistance / elder care

Hi,

My name is Imari. I am a 29 year old former foster child that hasn't had the best of luck. I don't have any children and I am a hard worker. I have several talents, but they aren't as profitable as I need them to be to survive. I've also had several jobs over the years. I was recently let go due to budget cuts and major renovations to the company. I've been surviving off of the little income I make from my different gigs, but it's really not enough and transportation is too scarce for me to get a new job. There aren't any companies hiring within walking distance of me. I take care of my 67 year old grandad. He has several illnesses and needs supervision to make sure he doesn't injure himself while trying to get around. He does receive benefits, but what he recieves does not cover all of our living expenses. I'm not asking for anyone to fund my life. I just need help getting my car back on the road so that I can get around to make the money I need to meet our needs.