Car and wheelchair for Doctors appointments.

Hi I am Robyn I was born with spina bifida and I am now 42 years old and I've had a couple of hard years recently with being in and out of the hospital with bad kidneys and I'm wheelchair bound and the wheelchair I was using has torn my bottom up because it's old and I'm trying to find a way to get a new wheelchair but insurance won't pay for a brand new wheelchair until November and I'm trying to also figure out a way to get to my doctor's appointments so I can stay out of the hospital as much as possible. Unfortunately I don't have a car right now I can't drive anyways but my husband used to drive me to my doctor's appointments we are just trying to raise enough money for down payment on a used

car and wheelchair so if you can contribute anything thank you

and God bless.













I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in.

Matthew 25:35



