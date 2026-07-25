Car accident/ totaled vehicle

Yesterday I was in a car accident where I almost went over a bridge. It was a VERY scary moment for me. The scariest of my life in 41 years. My car is totaled as all my airbags deployed. I work very hard and only had the car since November. I wasn’t speeding or intoxicated. I had a spare on my front driver side and went around a bend on the highway while it was raining. I’m not asking for much, just enough to continue to make it to work. I’m in Cincinnati Ohio by myself my family lives in Cleveland. Anything will help. Thank you and God bless in advance!