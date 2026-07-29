I got in a car accident recently and need help financially to get my car fix Im at a financial lost.

Im suppose to happy having my 1st car.

But im unhappy stuck with trying to raise money to get my car repair.

I have so many bills and didnt know that getting full coverage car insurance is important so I got liability insurance. Which doesnt cover the damage on my car. Please help me contribute getting back up on my feet then eventually switching to full coverage insurance. Full coverage insurance is around $200 a month. I appreciate you and may God bless you.