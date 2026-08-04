



Hello my name is Kathleen. I'm asking for a little bit of help. I have a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Re did the whole front end of it. But still can't figure out what the loud grinding noise. I'm running out of money and no way to get around and make money. I'd hate to sell it, but I may have to so I can get another car. Any amount will help. I just don't know what to do anymore. Thank you in advance.